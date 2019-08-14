|
Louise Ameigh Pierce, 99, went home to be with her beloved Lord and Savior and her husband Charles on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Services will be held at the Columbia Cross Roads United Methodist Church on Aug. 24. Visitation is from 10 - 11 a.m. with the memorial service to follow. Committal will be at Glenwood Cemetery following the memorial service with a lunch at the church afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Columbia Cross Roads United Methodist Church, P O Box 42, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory is assisting the family.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019