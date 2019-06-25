Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Marie (Epperson) Rossi Tucker. View Sign Service Information Sutfin Funeral Chapel 273 South Main Street Nichols , NY 13812 (607)-699-3060 Service 11:00 AM Rossi Family Cemetery Sayre , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A mother holds her children's hands for a little while…and their hearts forever ~

Louise Marie Epperson Rossi Tucker, 83, passed away June 1, 2019, unexpectedly, on a cruise ship headed to the Caribbean in International Waters with her children at her side.

Louise was born at home in Tyler, Texas Nov. 25, 1935 to Archie Claude Epperson and Mattie Bertha Henderson Epperson.

She attended Liberty Hill-Hebron, a one-room school house and then went on to graduate from Chapel Hill High School.

Louise had classmates that were lifelong cherished friends and she was involved in the class reunions.

She also attended Tyler Junior College.

She was baptized by her minister and her Uncle Frank Epperson, Hebron Baptist Church, and her last church membership was with Pollard UMC of Tyler, Texas where she enjoyed Sunday school and all the activities.

Louise retired well past retirement age from the oil industry because as she would say she "loved to work" where she made lifelong friends.

Her hobbies included antiquing; she was a dealer and loved the treasure hunt.

She also volunteered with "Wonderful Wednesdays Alzheimer's Day Care Program" where she felt this helped the entire family.

In retirement, she was an avid reader with a list of books that she consumed daily.

She did Yoga, TaiChi, and then walked every day weather permitting and enjoyed her Texas walking friend, Margaret.

Louise played Majong in Texas and Pennsylvania. She would play for fun or for charities. She loved Majong and treasured her Majong circle of friends.

Louise had a passion for travel and traveled to England, France, Ireland, and Scotland with her sister, Sue.

Above all, she loved her children and her gift to her children, John and Rhonda, was to travel the world together as a family and to see such places as the pyramids of Egypt, the ruins of Ephesus in Turkey, the vineyards of Spain, the Vatican in Rome, the Acropolis in Greece, and so many more adventures.

Louise is survived by her sister Sue Hughes (James) Tyler, Texas; her children, John Anthony Rossi (Teri) of Montgomery Texas and Rhonda Renee Rossi (Nick Holmes) of Mansfield; her grandchildren, Heather Simmons (Carter) of the Woodlands Texas, Erica Cox of Fort Collins, Colo., Rebecca Matula of the Woodlands, Texas, Lauren Rossi of Montgomery, Texas, Blake Lee (Casmira) of Corning N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Fort Collins, Colo., Jaymison Easlick, Fort Colins, Colo., Dylan Cox, Fort Collins, Colo., Samantha Lee, The Woodlands, Texas, Solomon Sparkman, Fort Collins, Colo., Weston Cox, Fort Collins, Colo., Sawyer Simmons, The Woodlands, Texas, Carmella Sparkman, Fort Collins, Colo., Asher Matula, The Woodlands, Texas; Cooper Simmons, The Woodlands, Texas; Charlotte Matula, The Woodlands, Texas and so many loved nieces, nephews, friends, and those that adopted her as "Memaw."

She was predeceased by her father, Archie Claude Epperson, her mother, Mattie Bertha Henderson (McCain), a brother Herman Archie Epperson, and grandson Devin Len Sparkman.

Louise will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.at the Rossi family cemetery.

Memories, condolences, your favorite pictures may be shared by visiting her guestbook

