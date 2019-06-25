Lucille S. Grinnell, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Guthrie Troy Memorial Hospital, Troy.
She was born Oct., 13, 1925 in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Frances (Locey) Goodwin.
On Oct. 20, 1944, she married Charles E. Grinnell and they celebrated 73 years of marriage until his passing in November of 2017.
Left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Joan L. Sargent of Mansfield; a brother, Lloyd Goodwin of Williamsport; a sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and Miles Bower of Corning; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Carolyn Grinnell, a daughter, Joyce Adams, two sisters, Freda Starks and Elthea Nessle and a granddaughter, Karen Williams.
In keeping with Lucille's wishes, a private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family in Tioga Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Lucille, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 25 to July 2, 2019