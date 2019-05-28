Lyle P. Kriner, 95, of Tioga, formerly of Morris, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 25, 1923, in Delmar Township, the son of the late Perley and Grace (Gitchell) Kriner.
On Sept. 28, 1974 he married the former Marjorie Collins and celebrated 41 years of marriage until her passing on Aug. 25, 2016.
Lyle was a graduate of Stony Fork School and retired from PennDOT as an equipment operator after 35 years of service.
Lyle was an Army veteran, serving during WWII.
He was a member of the Morris United Methodist Church, the Ossea Masonic Temple #317, Wellsboro, the Tioga Lodge #373 F&AM Masonic Lodge, Tioga and the Coudersport Consistory.
Surviving are two daughters, Elthea (Keith) Maust of Florida Keys and Edie May (Chuck Rimel) of Tioga; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother, Allen Kriner of Stony Fork; two sisters, Dorothy Blackburn of Glendora, Calif. and Linda Hansen of Shelton, Wash; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Lyle was preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Torpy and Arlene Johns and five brothers, James, Basil, Arnold, Charles and Donald Kriner.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 6-7 pm, at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Lyle's funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Sherri Butters officiating. A private burial will be held in West Branch Cemetery, Delmar Twp.
Memorial donations can be made in Lyle's name to the Tioga County Home Health and Hospice, 32-36 Central Ave, 3rd Floor, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 28 to June 6, 2019