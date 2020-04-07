|
Lynn G. Graves, 71, of Covington, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. He was born on Feb. 2, 1949 in Genesee, a son of Myron and Lillian (Hulse) Graves.
Lynn and his wife, Judy (Sherman) Graves, celebrated 45 years of marriage on Dec. 31, 2019.
He worked as a welding inspector for Columbia Gas. From 1980-1997, he worked on an Alaskan Pipeline and always loved to share pictures from his wildlife encounters from there.
Lynn served in United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart on June 30, 1968.
He was a member of the American Legion in Morris Run, VFW Post 8730, Arnot Sportsmen's Club, and the Hillside Rod and Gun Club.
Lynn enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and feline friends. He also enjoyed outings in his jeep or red truck.
Lynn is survived by his wife; a daughter, Lynnette (Cory) Sefchick of State College; two grandchildren, Scotlynn and Nial; three sisters, Maude (Jim) Goodnough of Gold, Linda (Roy) Thomison of Blossburg, Lucille Copp of Emporium; four sisters-in-law, Bonnie Graves of Lawrenceville, Debbie Graves of Middlebury, Sheri Graves of Ulysses, and Marie Sutton of Emporium.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Lowell Graves, Leon Graves, Charles Sutton, Byron Sutton, and Leo Graves and two sisters, Dorothy Nelson, and Louise Payne.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation PO Box 98 Annville, PA 17003.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 16, 2020