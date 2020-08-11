Lynn L. Kriner, 66, of Mainesburg, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Aug. 10, 2020.
Born Oct. 19, 1953, in Blossburg, he was the son of Wilford and Alverta Payne Kriner.
Lynn was married to Sherry Keys Kriner, who survives and lives in Mainesburg.
He was a member of Theodore Roosevelt American Legion Post# 167, Morris Run and Hillside Rod and Gun Club, Blossburg.
Lynn enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting and working on old tractors. Most of all, people enjoyed his unique personality.
Surviving is his wife, Sherry, his children; Jennie Krout, Apollo, Sarah Cleveland, Wellsboro; Codey Weeks, Hawaii and Kaya Weeks, Mainesburg; his brother, Elwin (Michele) Kriner, Covington; sister-in-law Luanne Kriner; grandchildren, Rachael and Alex Cleveland; great-grandchild, Hailie Tinkham. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Kriner; uncle, Bobby Payne and cousin Scott Payne.
Due to the Covid-19-pandemic, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Sherry Kriner, 112 Seymore Hill Road, Mainesburg, PA 16932. Arrangements are under the care of Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations, Blossburg. Online condolences may be mad at freebergfh.com.