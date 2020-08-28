Lynn W. Owlett, 87, of Houston, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.
He was born Feb. 9, 1933 in Keeneyville, a son of Benjamin and Bernice Stevens Owlett.
Mr. Owlett was a 1950 graduate of Wellsboro High School.
He had worked as a sales manager for Procter and Gamble for 32 years, retiring in 1992.
Mr. Owlett was a member of The United Methodist Church in Keeneyville.
He loved traveling, reading, his family and the Lord.
On Oct. 23, 1999, he married Marilyn Anthony Warne Owlett, who survives.
Also surviving are six children, William Owlett, Susan Sabin (Craig), Deborah Owlett (Frank Ovejero) and Jeffry Owlett, all of New York, Jon Owlett (Paula), of South Carolina, and Kathryn Owlett (Richard Brakefield), of New York; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; six step-children, William Warne (Linda), of Florida, the Rev. Scott Warne (Susan) and John Warne (Sandra), of Houston, Cynthia Vogel (Ralph), of Gibsonia, Susan Paxton (William), of Houston, and Timothy Warne (Denise), of McMurray; 18 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Cruttenden (Richard), of Keeneyville; and several nieces and nephews.
A brother, Stuart Owlett, is deceased.
Due to present restrictions, all services are private.
Services have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.
Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.