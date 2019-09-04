|
Lynne A. Skinner, 83, of Westfield, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11 a.m – 12 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 12 p.m. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16015 or Riverview Cemetery, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019