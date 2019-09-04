Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LYNNE SKINNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNNE A. SKINNER

Send Flowers
LYNNE A. SKINNER Obituary
Lynne A. Skinner, 83, of Westfield, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11 a.m – 12 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 12 p.m. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16015 or Riverview Cemetery, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.