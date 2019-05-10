Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madelon Rose (Brown) Young. View Sign Service Information Elim Gospel Church 1679 Dalton Rd Lima, NY 14485 Memorial service 11:00 AM Elim Gospel Church 1679 Dalton Road Lima , NY View Map Committal 2:00 PM Fairview Cemetery Holiday (Middlebury Center) , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Madelon Rose Brown Young was born Oct. 7, 1921 in Holiday (Crooked Creek), and died April 6, 2019.

Predeceased by her brother, Russell Revere Brown, great-nephew Mark Elliott Brown, nephew Thomas Elliott Brown and niece Joanne Rose Brown Cochran, Madelon is survived by her nephew, Donald Ross Brown, Rochester, N.Y.; Marjorie Lawton Brown, widow of Thomas Brown; great-nieces and great-nephew, Janet Brown (Aaron) Hale, Joyce Brown (Jason) Butler, Alan (Tabatha) Brown; three great-great nephews, (Mitchell, Sawyer, Maverick) and great-great niece, Heidi, Tioga and Middlebury Center; niece, Barbara Weinhart, Naples, N.Y.; cousins and many, many close friends and supportive prayer partners.

Madelon graduated Wellsboro High School in 1939, Mansfield State Teachers College (Mansfield University) in 1943, Temple University, Philadelphia, 1952.

She was instrumental in the initiation and organization of more than a dozen Philadelphia Child Day Care centers during WWII that allowed mothers to work on behalf of the war effort.

She taught grammar school in Philadelphia and the Corning-Painted Post School Districts, retiring from the Erwin Valley Elementary School in 1978.

Madelon spent her retirement years deeply involved with the spiritual life of Elim Gospel Church, Lima, N.Y., enriching all those with whom she had contact.

Following severe physical health set-backs in 2010, Madelon resided at Monroe Community Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. where her warm personality and deeply spiritual convictions were displayed daily to friends, visitors and staff.

A memorial service of joy and celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at Elim Gospel Church,1679 Dalton Road, Lima, N.Y. , reception fellowship will follow.

Final committal of her ashes will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at Fairview Cemetery, Holiday (Middlebury Center); Pastor Dick Dreyer of Elim Gospel Church officiating, with an open invitation for family and friends to attend. A reception will follow at Middlebury Baptist Church, hosted by Marjorie Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elim Gospel Church or Monroe Community Hospital Foundation, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

