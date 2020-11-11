1/
MARCIA (DEARMAN) CORRIGAN
1943 - 2020
Marcia Dearman Corrigan, 77, of Sarasota, Fla., and Chatham, Mass., passed away on Nov. 7, 2020. She was born on Aug. 18, 1943 to the late Albert Dearman and Catherine Mahon Dearman of Knoxville.
Marcia graduated from Cornell University in 1965 where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority and where she met her husband Michael V. Corrigan. They married on Dec. 21, 1968.
After working with the Internal Revenue Service and Morgan Guaranty Trust Company, Marcia held numerous volunteer positions in the Ridgewood, N.J. area. Marcia served as president of the Valley Hospital Auxiliary and chairperson of the Valley Hospital Board of Trustees (the first woman to hold that position).
Vibrant, energetic and intelligent, Marcia loved music, played the piano, sang as a member of the Ridgewood, N.J. chorus and as a singer and board member of Key Chorale in Sarasota. Her summers on Cape Cod were filled with sailing trips and numerous visits from relatives and friends.
Marcia is survived by Michael, a retired partner of the law firm Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett and her husband for 52 years; her sister, Rhoda Dearman Morrisroe and her husband, Paul Morrisroe; her cousin, James Dearman; her sister-in-law, Ellin Corrigan; her brother-in-law, Timothy Corrigan and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In accordance with her wishes, Marcia's ashes will be scattered over the ocean near her home in Chatham, Mass. Donations in Marcia's memory may be made to The Valley Hospital Foundation, Ridgewood, N.J. or to Key Chorale, Inc., Sarasota, Fla., (https://keychorale.org).

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
