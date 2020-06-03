Margaret A. Cobb, age 86, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1933 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Joseph and Angeline (Fermenick) Shabloski.
Margaret was the wife of Duane E. Cobb. Together they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on July 30.
She worked as a secretary for the guidance office at Williamson Jr./Sr. High School.
Margaret was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tioga. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and flowers.
Margaret is survived by her husband; a son, Stephan (Annette) Cobb of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a daughter, Earlene (George) Lackey of West Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five step- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-grandson, Caleb Rodriguez; four brothers, Joseph, Stanley, Michael, and Jerome Shabloski; and one sister, Martha Huck.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 3 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrenceville Fire Department P.O. Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Services are under the of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
She was born on Aug. 9, 1933 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Joseph and Angeline (Fermenick) Shabloski.
Margaret was the wife of Duane E. Cobb. Together they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on July 30.
She worked as a secretary for the guidance office at Williamson Jr./Sr. High School.
Margaret was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tioga. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and flowers.
Margaret is survived by her husband; a son, Stephan (Annette) Cobb of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a daughter, Earlene (George) Lackey of West Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five step- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-grandson, Caleb Rodriguez; four brothers, Joseph, Stanley, Michael, and Jerome Shabloski; and one sister, Martha Huck.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 3 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrenceville Fire Department P.O. Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Services are under the of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 11, 2020.