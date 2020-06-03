MARGARET A. (SHABLOSKI) COBB
1933 - 2020
Margaret A. Cobb, age 86, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1933 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Joseph and Angeline (Fermenick) Shabloski.
Margaret was the wife of Duane E. Cobb. Together they would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on July 30.
She worked as a secretary for the guidance office at Williamson Jr./Sr. High School.
Margaret was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tioga. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and flowers.
Margaret is survived by her husband; a son, Stephan (Annette) Cobb of Zephyrhills, Fla.; a daughter, Earlene (George) Lackey of West Columbia, S.C.; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five step- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-grandson, Caleb Rodriguez; four brothers, Joseph, Stanley, Michael, and Jerome Shabloski; and one sister, Martha Huck.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, at 3 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lawrenceville Fire Department P.O. Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Services are under the of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
June 2, 2020
Mr. Cobb, Steve, and family we were so sad to hear of Mrs. Cobb's passing. She was always such a nice lady! We will remember her fondly from our time at Williamson. Please accept our condolences. We will be praying for you and are hoping that a lifetime of memories help you through this time.
George and Wendy Six
Friend
