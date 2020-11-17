Margaret Beatty, 62, of Millerton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. She was born on May 11, 1958 in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of Lyle and Lois Austin. Margaret was the wife of James Beatty, Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com