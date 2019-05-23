Margaret I. (Russell) Forer, 91, of Trout Run, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
She was born Dec. 1, 1927 in Williamsport, a daughter of John and Mildred J. (Stryker) Russell.
Margaret was the wife of the late Richard W. Forer. Prior to her retirement she worked in the Liberty High School cafeteria.
She was a member of the Liberty Lutheran Church, Eastern Star, and Liberty VFW Post 6755 Auxiliary, enjoyed bowling and was a Penn State fan.
Margaret is survived by a son, John (Lorraine) Forer of Liberty; a daughter, Theresa (Daniel L.) Roupp of Trout Run; four grandchildren, Dawn Harer, Kim Schmouder, Jeremy Roupp, Danielle Bardo; nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Harriet Roby of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; two sisters, Jane Yaggie, Lavonna Vroman; a brother, Dean Russell.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Tuesday, May 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Liberty Lutheran Church, Liberty.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Friedens Lutheran Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2019