Margaret J. Cooper, 90 of Westfield, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro. Born September 8, 1928 in Westfield, she was the daughter of Edgar and Vera (Hober) Gitchell.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Monday, from 1 – 3 p.m.
A funeral service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Kenyon Funeral Home to help with expenses. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019