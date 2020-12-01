1/
MARGARET J. FOX
Margaret J. Fox, 81, of Germania, formerly of Doylestown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Friends may call at St. Bibiana Church, Galeton, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rev. Joseph V. Dougherty will be the Celebrant. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kinney. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Bibiana Church
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bibiana Church
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
