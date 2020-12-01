Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family

Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family

Margaret J. Fox, 81, of Germania, formerly of Doylestown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Friends may call at St. Bibiana Church, Galeton, on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rev. Joseph V. Dougherty will be the Celebrant. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kinney. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store