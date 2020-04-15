Home

Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
MARGARET JANE (TREMMELL) SIMPSON


1926 - 2020
MARGARET JANE (TREMMELL) SIMPSON Obituary
Margaret Jane Simpson, 94, of Elkland, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at UPMC, Wellsboro.
Born March 25, 1926 in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Owens) Tremmell.
Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzle books, playing cards and playing games with the other residents in the meeting room at Forestview Manor.
She is survived by her children, Linda Cummings of Wellsboro, Bonnie Hurrle of Smethport, Sandy Simpson of Rochester, N.Y., Robert Simpson of the Philippines and Ellen Pollard of Vestal, N.Y.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four-great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando H. Simpson; her children, Pauline Tremmell, Margaret Hunter and Karen Simpson and several brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2020
