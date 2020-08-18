Margaret Kelchner, 91, of Wellsboro, formerly of Galeton, Shinglehouse, and Media, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in UPMC Soldiers and Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Margaret entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Margaret, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.