1/
MARGARET KELCHNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Kelchner, 91, of Wellsboro, formerly of Galeton, Shinglehouse, and Media, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in UPMC Soldiers and Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro. In keeping with Margaret's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Margaret entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Margaret, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved