Margaret "Peg" Lotter, 84 of Tioga, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wellsboro. Born Nov. 10, 1934 in Blossburg, she was the daughter of Earl and Bessie Baker.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 South Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019