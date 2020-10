Margaret McCoy, 86, of Wellsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Broad Acres Rehabilitation Center. She was born on June 30, 1934 in Blossburg, a daughter of Harold and Ida (Olver) Kelly. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com