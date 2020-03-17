|
Margery G. Mann, 98, of North Syracuse, NY, formerly of Addison, NY and Ulysses, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Kissimmee, FL. Burial will be in Mills Cemetery on a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mills Cemetery Association, c/o Jeannette Barker, 369 Hamilton Road, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 23, 2020