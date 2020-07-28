Margery G. Mann, 98, of North Syracuse, N.Y., formerly of Addison, N.Y. and Ulysses, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Kissimmee, Fla.
Born March 15, 1921, in Westfield Township, she was the daughter of Stephen and Elsie Robbins Truax. On June 19, 1937, in Wellsboro, she married Clifford D. Mann, who predeceased her on Oct. 12, 2005.
She was employed as a cook in the Northern Potter School Cafeteria and at Gaylord Miller Racetrack in Ulysses. She also was employed by Galeton Production and Barnett Brothers Potato Farm. Margery and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Bingham Township for 43 years, moving to Addison in 1989. In retirement, she traveled to all 50 states and several foreign countries.
Surviving are: two daughters, Dawn (Jim) Arkerson of North Syracuse, NY and Gail Sprague of Addison, NY; six granddaughters, Arie, Laurie, Lynette, Danielle, Alicia, and Marily; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Eugene; a great-grandson, Harry; son-in-law, Fred Sprague; two brothers, George Truax and Keith Truax; and three sisters, Onolee Hall, Ardelle Baker, and Madeline Vermilyea.
A graveside service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, Aug. 1, in the Mills Cemetery. Pastor Harold Kiel will officiate. A luncheon will follow at Sandy's Country Cottage in Ulysses. Please RSVP to Jim Arkerson at 315-591-3821 if attending the luncheon.
Memorials may be made to the Mills Cemetery Association, c/o Jeannette Barker, 369 Hamilton Road, Ulysses, PA 16948.
