Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
MARGOT E. ABBOTT


1952 - 2019
MARGOT E. ABBOTT Obituary
Margot E. Abbott, 67, of Bradford, formerly of Potter Brook Road, Westfield, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Association, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2019
