Marian B. Watkins, "Gramma, Mimi," 91, of Covington, died Saturday, Feb.16, 2019, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro, with her daughter by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Joesph and Mary (Bogaczyk) Lisowski. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and adored friend.

Marian graduated from Covington High School on June 1, 1945. She loved to be around people, so her job of a waitress was a blessing to her. She was kind, loving and very happy every day.

Marian married Raymond F. Watkins on May 31, 1947. They were married for 63 wonderful and blessed years. She worked as a waitress until she was 75. She had the pleasure of meeting so many great people throughout her working career.

Over her lifetime, she worked at Ernie's Restaurant in Mansfield, then it became the Dutch Pantry, and finally it was the Main Street Restaurant.

From there she was asked to work at the little bakery and sandwich shop that we all know and love as Gramma's Kitchen. She loved it so much and worked there for over 15 years.

Besides her family, reading and visiting with friends on her front porch, she enjoyed Bingo and her friends. She liked going on bus trips. Spending time with her family was number one on her list. In addition to her immediate family, her nieces and nephews took great care of her. She never was without someone to love her. Her friends became part of her family.

She also was a member of the Voters' Hall of Fame of Tioga County (50 years of consecutive voting).

She worked on the election board of Putnam Township until 2018.

She was also a member of the Holy Child Parish, Mansfield.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond in 2011 and her sisters and brothers Walter (Bertha) Lisowski, Andrew (Corlyn and Mary) Lisowski, Joseph (Barbara), Lisowski, Ann (Walter) Tokarz, Caroline (Lou) Kolupski, Helen (Victor) Kordyl and Fran Ridge.

She is survived by her children; Danny R. Watkins (Pauline) Towanda; Gloria (David) Kurzejewski Covington; grandchildren; Kelly (Bob) Kurzejewski, Marietta, Ga., Jillianne (Damen) Wheeland, Mansfield, Adrianne (Adam) Watkins, Pittsburgh, Kyle (Vanessa) Watkins, Carisle, Dane (Jackie) Kurzejewski, Covington; great-grandchildren: Landon, Carter, Stella, Jayce, and one brother-in-law Thomas Ridge of Covington, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

To quote her dear cousin, "We lost the best one. Marian was the best one in our family. She was always happy and always smiling. She was really the best one." Her smile and gentle loving caring ways will be deeply missed.

Marian's final arrangements are at Freeberg's Funeral Home in Blossburg, Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4-8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church Blossburg, Friday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.

There will be lunch in Marian's honor following the services (because if you knew her she loved a good dinner out).

Please join us and share stories about Marian. Family will provide flowers. Donations can be made to Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Ambulance Fund, 32-36 Central Avenue, Wellsboro, PA, 16901.

