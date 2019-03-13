Marian E. Potter, 81, of Elkland, passed away in her home March 10, 2019.
She was born Jan. 19, 1938 in Blossburg, the daughter of Millard and Leona Weishopff Johnson.
Family and friends are invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 West Main St., Elkland Thursday, March 14 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Warso officiating. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Elkland United Methodist Church, 120 North Buffalo St., Elkland, Pa. 16920. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
