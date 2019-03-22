Marian E. Potter age 81 of Elkland, Pa. passed away in her home on March 10, 2019.
Family and friends were invited to call at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 West Main Street, Elkland on Thursday March 14, from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. where a funeral service was held on Friday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Warso officiating. Burial will be in Tioga Co. Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Elkland United Methodist Church, 120 North Buffalo Street, Elkland, Pa. 16920. (www.kenyonfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019