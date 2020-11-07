1/
MARIAN ELIZABETH (GRONER) RUSSELL
Marian Elizabeth (Groner) Russell, 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Athens Rehabilitation and Health Center. Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 1 - 2 p.m. at Lindley Community Church, 9607 Morgan Creek Road, Lindley, N.Y. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with Pastor Garrett Plitt and the Rev. Ronald Head officiating. Burial will take place in Powers Corners Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions can be made to Lindley Community Church. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
