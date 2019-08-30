|
Marian R. (Dudley) Sullivan, 90, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1928 in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late David and Marian (Layton) Dudley, and was the widow of Stewart W. Sullivan.
Marian was a Seventh Day Adventist and loved to do crossword puzzles and crocheting.
She is survived by two sons, Dewey and Sharon Sullivan of Wellsboro, Rex and Sandy Sullivan of Charles Town, W.V., brother, John and Jill Dudley of Del., sister, Mary Greenfield of Artemas, Pa., five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Ty Sullivan, and a great- granddaughter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Blossburg Seventh Day Adventist Church, Blossburg.
A memorial service will follow at 11 am.. with Pastor Mark Cockerham officiating.
Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Artemas, Pa. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019