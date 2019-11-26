Home

Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
MARIAN (HUGHES) ROBERTSON


1913 - 2019
MARIAN (HUGHES) ROBERTSON Obituary
Marian (Hughes) Robertson, 106, of Rock Stream, N.Y., formerly of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
She was born on April 15, 1913 in Tioga, a daughter of the late Wells and Jennie (Harer) Hughes and was the wife of 45 years of the late Cecil K. Robertson. Marian was an elementary teacher for the Wellsboro Area School District for over 25 years, a member of the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro and a former member of the Wellsboro BPW for over 45 years. She enjoyed traveling, doing word puzzles and crocheting so that every member of her family has an afghan that she made. Marian remained very active until she passed away.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Kay Robertson of Hilton, N.Y.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Ed Lindsay of Rock Stream, N.Y., Kay and James Schultz of Lakeland, Fla.; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with her granddaughter, the Rev. Kathy Hulin, officiating. Interment will be in West Branch Cemetery, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019
