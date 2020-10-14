1/
MARIE (HERKERT) ESPOSITO
1920 - 2020
Marie Esposito, 100 of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday Oct. 8, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born March 28, 1920 to August and Josephine (Ligasc) Herkert, in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.
Marie married Joseph Esposito and they retired to the Wellsboro area.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Judy (Doug) Pickel of Wyalusing, two step-children, two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Joseph Esposito and Isaia Valoroso, a son, Angelo Valoroso, and a step-son.
In accordance with Marie's wishes, the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901 will handle her arrangements and there will be no public services. Donations may be made in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
