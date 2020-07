Marie (Burton) Zinck, 61, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 6, 1959 in Blossburg, a daughter of William and Norma Burton. She was the wife of Charles Zinck. A graveside service will be held on July 2 at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington Township. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com