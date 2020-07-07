Marilyn H. MacKnight, 93 of Westfield passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home. Born Aug. 26, 1926 in Paterson, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Frank Allen and Nina (Blom) Halloran.
Marilyn was a graduate of Syracuse University and a member of the Westfield United Methodist Church. She married Frederick G. MacKnight in 1948 and they moved to Westfield in 1953 so that Fred could enter into partnership with his father and brother, George and Wallace MacKnight at the F.J. Wood Company Feed Store, which would later become MacKnights Agway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 2000 and by her sister, Patricia Schotters. Marilyn is survived by her sons, David G. MacKnight and Ronald H. and Kathleen F. MacKnight.
At Marilyn's request there will be no services. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.