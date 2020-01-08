|
|
|
Marion R. Pruyne, 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. She was born on May 14, 1942 in Elmira. Marion was married to Harry A. Pruyne.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020