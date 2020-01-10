|
|
|
Marion R. Pruyne, 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. She was born on May 14, 1942 in Elmira, a daughter of Richard and Helen Correll. Marion was married to Harry A. Pruyne. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at Journey Church, 116 Breesport Road, Horseheads, N.Y. with Pastor Scott Lowmaster officiating. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020