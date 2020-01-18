Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Pruyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion R. Pruyne


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion R. Pruyne Obituary
Marion R. Pruyne, 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. She was born on May 14, 1942 in Elmira, a daughter of Richard and Helen Correll. Marion was married to Harry A. Pruyne. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at Journey Church, 116 Breesport Road, Horseheads, N.Y. with Pastor Scott Lowmaster officiating. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -