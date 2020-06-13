Marjorie A. Persing, 96, of Gaines, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home.

Born Sept. 2, 1923 in Marshlands, she was a daughter of the late J. Arthur and Hazel (Deisroth) Dewey.

On Dec. 25, 1942, she married Burl Persing, who preceded her death in 1992.

Marjorie was the Postmaster at the Gaines Post office for many years. She was also a member of the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, the Gaines Thimble Club, and the Marshlands Grange. She enjoyed her scrap-booking, crocheting, and collecting stamps and coins. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marjorie is survived by a son, Larry (Peggy) Persing, West Grove; three daughters, Carole Lee Stultz, Elgin, Ill., Jackie Bosek and Wendy Sykora, both of Galeton; nine grandchildren, Steve (Teresa) Stultz, Andy Stultz, Tom (Candice) Stultz, Brian (LeeAnne) Persing, Kim (Mark) Roark, Tracy (Chuck) Young, Brandi Lindner, Kevin (Valerie) Sykora and Janelle Sykora; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Dewey and Marian Scott and two sons-in-law, Pete Stultz and Teddy Sykora.

The family is grateful to the caretakers who provided such love and care to our Mom during the last years of her life.

Friends may call at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines, on Monday, June 15, from 10-12 p.m.. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Nate Reeve officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Galeton, PA 16922 or to the Elk Run Cemetery, 85 Germania St., Galeton, PA 16922. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.

