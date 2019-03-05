Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Schoonover, 96 of Knoxville, passed away at home Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland Friday, March 8 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Knoxville Yoked Church with Pastor Catherine Dawes officiating. Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knoxville Yoked Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 265, Knoxville, PA 16928. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019