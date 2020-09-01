1/1
MARJORIE (ERSKINE) CUMMINGS
1927 - 2020
Marjorie Erskine Cummings, 92, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1927 in Hartford, Conn., a daughter of Harold C. and Margaret (Bell) Erskine.
Marjorie was the wife of the late David T. Cummings who passed away on Feb. 10, 2015.
She was a graduate of Penn State University, Class of 1949, and was an avid Penn State fan. After graduation, she was an elementary school teacher. She also was an active member of both the Mansfield First Presbyterian Church, and the Mansfield Chapter of PEO. Marjorie was a sister in the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity, and later served as an advisor to the Mansfield University Chapter, and was a Province President. She volunteered in many ways, including the Band Parents Association, Cub Scouts, Mansfield Community Theater, and Arnot-Ogden Hospital. Her most important role, however, was loving and supporting her children and grandchildren as they grew up in her adopted hometown.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, David (Donna) Cummings, of Mansfield and James (Miriam) Cummings, of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Lindsey, Anita (Paul) Shade, Patrick (Kayla), and Carl Cummings; three great-grandchildren, Isaac and Elias Shade and Harper Cummings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister Jean Nolan.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Partners In Progress, 332 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA, 16933; Mansfield Free Public Library, 71 N. Main St., Mansfield, PA; Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
