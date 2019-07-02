Marjorie "Marge" Roupp, 92, of Wellsboro, formerly of Liberty, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 28, 2019.
Born Jan. 7, 1927 in Liberty, she was the daughter of John Herbert and Ruby Bastian Beck.
Marge was the widow of Robert Roupp, who passed away in 2013.
Marge was a member of the Friedens Lutheran Church in Liberty.
She enjoyed being outside gardening in her flower beds and appreciated the beauty of nature.
Marge is survived by a son, Alan (Barbara) Roupp, Liberty, and a daughter Linda (Charles) Duda, Roaring Branch; grandchildren, Lori (Tom), Heather (Jeremy), and Alison (Zachery); great-grandchildren, Jonathon, Taylor, Jaclyn. Alexander, and Vivian; sisters, Helen Beck, Patricia Beck, and Esther (LaRue) Hyde.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob, and grandsons; Michael Roupp and Benjamin Duda.
Family and friends will be received at Friedens Lutheran Church, Liberty, Tuesday, July 2, from 9-11 a.m.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. from the church with Pastor Richard Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 741 Brick Church Rd. Liberty, PA 16930. Arrangements have been entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations, Blossburg. On line condolences at freebergfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 2 to July 9, 2019