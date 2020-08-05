Marjorie Ruth (Johnson) Montague, 89, a resident at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Northampton, died peacefully on July 22, 2020.

Marjorie was the daughter of Edward S. and Beryl O. Johnson, and was born on March 1, 1931.

She was raised in Knoxville, Tenn. and graduated from Asbury Bible College in Wilmore Kentucky in 1952.

She was married to Dr. James W. Montague in 1953, and worked as an elementary school art teacher in the Montoursville Area School District.

During the time her husband served in the U.S. Air Force, they lived in Crete, Greece for two years and then another two years in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

In 1963 the couple settled in Blossburg and raised four children.

Marjorie was a talented artist and showed her work through the Bald Eagle Art League in Williamsport. She was an active member of the Blossburg United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir as well as performing solos as a soprano. She also sang for many years in the Mansfield Women's Chorus.

For over 20 years she was the local "Avon lady" which kept her active and in touch with her community. She lived independently in Blossburg until health issues required a move to the assisted living facility near Allentown in December 2016. There she enjoyed participating in many activities, going to local concerts, making new friends and attending Horizon Church in Allentown with her daughter Erin.

Her bright spirit and beautiful smile will be remembered by all who knew her. Despite all the health limitations, she still had plenty of love to share and gave it freely with everyone who cared for her.

Marjorie is survived by her son James Edward Montague and wife Jane of Mansfield, daughter, Erin Lynne (Montague) Green and husband Dale of Allentown, daughter, Lisa Renee (Montague) Anderson and husband Ron of Kansas City, Missouri, Sue Ann Montague and husband Craig Rogers of Phoenix, Ariz.,, and grandson, Dalton Paul Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Blossburg United Methodist Church, to the Horizon Church in Allentown, to Sacred Heart Senior Living or to Family Pillars Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store