Mark E. Rickert

Obituary

Mark E. Rickert, 73, of Pittsford, N.Y., died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Wilmot Cancer Center, Rochester, N.Y. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, Friday, Feb. 15, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Military rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Leukemia Research at Wilmot Cancer Center or a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019
