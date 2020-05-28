Mark Edward Patrick, 53, passed away peacefully in his home, in Manassas, Va., May 25, 2020 in the presence of his beloved wife, Anecia and his children, Ashley and Brian. Mark was born in Corning, New York, on July 9, 1966, son of Priscilla Price, and step-son to Keith "Scoop" Price. Internment will be in Nelson, on Saturday, May 30. Local arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.