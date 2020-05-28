MARK EDWARD PATRICK
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Edward Patrick, 53, passed away peacefully in his home, in Manassas, Va., May 25, 2020 in the presence of his beloved wife, Anecia and his children, Ashley and Brian. Mark was born in Corning, New York, on July 9, 1966, son of Priscilla Price, and step-son to Keith "Scoop" Price. Internment will be in Nelson, on Saturday, May 30. Local arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved