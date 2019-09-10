|
|
Mark R. "Skinny" Fay, 52, of Potter Brook, Westfield, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in his grandmother's home surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 10, 1967, in Wellsboro, he was the son of Randy and Marilyn Hess Fay.
He was a 1985 graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School, where he was active with FFA.
Mark was a certified auto mechanic, autobody technician, and heavy equipment mechanic.
He was employed as a mechanic by Kibbe Oil and Gas Field Services in Harrison Valley. Mark was a technical manager and member of the track crew at Woodhull Raceway. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, bowler, and a master maple syrup sugar maker. He loved his dog, Millie.
Surviving are three children, Cameron Fay of Westfield, Logan Fay of York, and Jenna Fay of York; two granddaughters, Cali Skye Fay and Carolina Fay; his mother, Marilyn Hess of Knoxville; his father, Randy Fay of Westfield; maternal grandmother, H. Virginia Alexander of Wellsboro; paternal grandmother, Eva Fay of Westfield; sisters, Debora McCullen of Westfield and Sonya Kelley of Painted Post, N.Y.; half-brother, Barett Van Schaick; step-brothers, John Van Schaick, Chris Van Schaick, and Victor Van Schaick; niece, Kaila Reigh; nephew, Dale McCullen; former wife, Kimberly Fay of York; aunts, auntie Linda (Donald) Rodman of Clifton Springs, N.Y., Eva (David) Buckley of Ulysses, Linda Eick of Osceola, and Pat Haggard; an uncle, James (Kim) Abbey of Tunnelton, West Va.; great-aunts and great-uncles; cousins; close friends, Ted and Brandi White and Matt Kibbe and Whitney Schlimm.
He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Walter Hess and Richard H. Fay; and uncles, Dale Fay and Randy Abbey.
Friends may attend a visitation at the Potter Brook People's Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 – 4 p.m. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield on a later date.
Memorials may be made to the People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019