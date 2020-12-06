Mark Robert Spohn, 52, of Covington, passed away Dec. 2, 2020. He was born Sept. 23, 1968, to Robert and Susan (Higgins) Spohn.
Mark was employed by Covington Township. He spent many years as a mechanic and truck driver. He enjoyed working on vehicles, camping and NASCAR racing.
Mark is survived by his parents, Robert (Jodi) Spohn of Emmaus and Susan Spohn of Allentown; his grandmother, Pauline Spohn of Boyertown; his brother, Bryan Spohn and sister, Nancy Graham of Allentown; his girlfriend, Beth Sherman; his four children, Jordon Onks, Sarah, Megan, and John Spohn; his grandchildren, Daniel Fortney, Kaylyn Spohn, and David Onks, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private celebration will be held in memory of Mark.
Arrangements are being handled by Wilston Funeral Home, www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.