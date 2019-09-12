|
Marlena M. Carpenter, 85, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Carpenter on Nov. 16, 2004.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marlena was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Joseph Carpenter, three brothers and a sister.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Little Marsh, the daughter of the late Joseph and Reva (Davis) Ferris.
Marlena was a member of the former Shortsville Baptist Church and a member of the East Lawrence Baptist Church.
She was a wife of a farmer, worked the farm with her husband and was a retired school bus driver for the Northern Tioga School District.
She loved to crochet, was a wonderful seamstress and cook. Marlena most of all loved investing her life in her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Dale (Elaine) Carpenter of Flowery Branch, Ga.; David (Lori) Carpenter of Tioga; her daughters, Jane (Howard) Young of Mansfield; Linda (Matthew) Whiting of Lawrenceville; Cheryl (Ed) Jelliff of Roaring Spring; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, Sept.15, from 2 to 4 p.m., with Marlena's funeral service immediately following, 4 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
Pastor Ed Jelliff and Pastor Scott Burke will co-officiate services. A private burial will be in Middlebury Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marlena's name to either, East Lawrence Baptist Church, 1139 East Lawrence Rd., Lawrenceville, PA 16929 or the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Tioga County, 16 Charleston St, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
To share your fondest memories of Marlena, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019