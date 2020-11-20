1/1
MARLENE J. (McDONALD) BRUNDAGE
1945 - 2020
Marlene J. (McDonald) Brundage, 75, of Tioga, passed away early Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Scranton to Joseph W. and Marjorie E. McDonald.
When she was 12, her family relocated to Moscow, Pa. and she graduated from Moscow High School. On March 26, 1966 Marlene married Robert "Leigh" Brundage, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Brundage's Village Fashion Outlet and Sporting Goods in Tioga and Lawrenceville. Marlene was a member of the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Tioga. She loved to shop, eat out and spend time with her friends.
Marlene was a proud and supportive mother and a devoted and beloved grandmother, and she enjoyed BINGO, ceramics and bird-watching.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Leigh Brundage; daughter, Dr. Tracy Brundage of Factoryville; and two granddaughters, Sophia and Olivia Brundage of Factoryville.
In accordance with social masking and distancing guidelines, friends and family of Marlene are invited to pay tribute to her life from 4 - 6 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 22, and from 10 - 11 a.m. on Monday Nov. 23, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
A private funeral service will follow with a public graveside committal service at 12 p.m. at Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the Trinity United Presbyterian Church. PO Box 122. Tioga, PA 16946, or a local food pantry. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2020.
