She was born Aug. 2, 1929 in Jersey Shore, the youngest of seven children of the late Charles and Helen (Peters) Campman.

She was married for 61 years to Thomas J. Close who passed away in 2013. Martha was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro, where she served with her two sisters as a member of the Altar Guild. As a registered nurse, she was known for her care and compassion to countless patients for more than 35 years at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. In addition to her work as a floor nurse and in the same-day surgery unit, she was the nursing supervisor in the emergency room for 15 years.

Martha is survived by two sons: Guy (Jacqueline) Close of San Diego, Calif., Jay (Karen) Close of Devon, daughter: Katharine Rollins of Boiling Springs, S.C., five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Leo, Arthur, David and Fredrick Campman; two sisters, Margaret (Campman-Scase-Shumway) Etner, Helen Campman, and a son-in-law, Ed Rollins.

The family would like to especially thank the kind staff at the Wellsboro Shared Home and Janet Bellinger, a true friend and comfort to Martha.

In celebration of a long life lived well, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 12 noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro followed by a reception in St. Paul's Parish Hall. The Rev. Janice Yskamp, assisted by the Rev. Canon Dee Calhoun, will officiate, and interment will be in St. Paul's Episcopal Church Columbarium.

www.carletonfh.com Funeral Home Carleton Funeral Home

