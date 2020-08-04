Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Jane Butler, 75, of Tioga, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. She was born on March 10, 1945, a daughter of Charlie and Lena (Kelsey) Short. Martha was the wife of Ernest "Mike" Butler. Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga, with the Rev. Steven Neff officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

