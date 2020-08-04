Martha Jane Butler, 75, of Tioga, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. She was born on March 10, 1945, a daughter of Charlie and Lena (Kelsey) Short. Martha was the wife of Ernest "Mike" Butler. Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga, with the Rev. Steven Neff officiating. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com