|
|
Martin J. "Jay" Holliday, 58, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1961 in Wellsboro, a son of Rev. Laverne Holliday and the late Darlene (Whiting) Holliday.
Jay served in the U.S. Air Force and was married to Lisa M. (Perry) Holliday. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley and going four-wheeling in his Toyota Trucks. He had worked at Toshiba in Horseheads, N.Y. and was employed by E&J Trucking of Liberty.
Jay is survived by his wife, Lisa Holliday of Wellsboro; father and step-mother,: Laverne and Kathy Holliday of Middlebury Center; son, Levi Holliday of Wellsboro; daughter, April (Joe) Wilson of Warren; stepson, Cody (Shelly) Perry of Wellsboro; brothers, Bradley (Diana) Holliday of Wellsboro, Wayne (Sandy) Holliday of Little Falls, N.Y.; sister, Daphene (Steve) Flewelling of Washingtonville, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kristi A. Webster officiating.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019