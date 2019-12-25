Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTIN HOLLIDAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTIN J. "JAY" HOLLIDAY


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARTIN J. "JAY" HOLLIDAY Obituary
Martin J. "Jay" Holliday, 58, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1961 in Wellsboro, a son of Rev. Laverne Holliday and the late Darlene (Whiting) Holliday.
Jay served in the U.S. Air Force and was married to Lisa M. (Perry) Holliday. He enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley and going four-wheeling in his Toyota Trucks. He had worked at Toshiba in Horseheads, N.Y. and was employed by E&J Trucking of Liberty.
Jay is survived by his wife, Lisa Holliday of Wellsboro; father and step-mother,: Laverne and Kathy Holliday of Middlebury Center; son, Levi Holliday of Wellsboro; daughter, April (Joe) Wilson of Warren; stepson, Cody (Shelly) Perry of Wellsboro; brothers, Bradley (Diana) Holliday of Wellsboro, Wayne (Sandy) Holliday of Little Falls, N.Y.; sister, Daphene (Steve) Flewelling of Washingtonville, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kristi A. Webster officiating.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARTIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -