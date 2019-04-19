Martin "Marty" T. Deats of Tioga, passed away at the Carleton Nursing Home in Wellsboro on April 16, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN T. "MARTY" DEATS.
Marty was born on May 18, 1940 in Corning, N.Y., the son of Donald and Arlene Deats.
Marty is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Gee) Deats, a daughter, Shelly Kelly of Missouri, step-daughters, Nora (Brian) Rhoades of California, and Jill (Eric) Hartwell of Minnesota, a brother, Ellsworth (Janice) Deats of Tioga, several grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Marty attended Williamson High School in Tioga Junction, and worked for 40 years before retiring from Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, N.Y. Marty loved the outdoors, all animals, planting trees, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and had a fondness for John Deere tractors and red Ford trucks.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. with Dave McCardell at Tioga County Memorial Gardens, 61 Memorial Gardens, Mansfield. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 25, 2019