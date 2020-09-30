Mary Ann Dreslin passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 22, 2020. Born on May 4, 1938 in Wellsboro, she was the beloved daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Hitesman (nee Hopkins).
Growing up in Wellsboro, Mary Ann played the flute and had the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Mary Ann graduated from Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia. Mary Ann was dedicated to her career as a registered nurse and worked at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Abington Memorial Hospital, and then Bryn Mawr Hospital until she retired. She enjoyed many hours volunteering for the Well Child Clinic in New York and during her time at Bryn Mawr Hospital she trained and mentored many who were just starting out in their careers. Mary Ann went on to continue her education and graduated from the University of Phoenix where she discovered a keen interest in researching the Civil War.
While attending Presbyterian she converted to Catholicism and met the love of her life, Anton Dreslin, and they shared 63 blessed years of marriage together.
Mary Ann was a cherished sister to Robert Hitesman; cherished mother to Kelly Arena (John), Anton Dreslin (Sally), and Kimberly Dreslin-McAndrew (Paul); cherished grandmother to Neena Pine (Alan), Brendan McAndrew, Kyla McAndrew, and Nora Dreslin; great-grandmother to Alexander Pine, and loyal friend to many.
Mary Ann loved spending time with her family and friends and had a warm and caring personality that made all who knew her feel special. She had a special gift that allowed her to easily befriend anyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, chocolate can be sent to Anton or donations in her memory can be made to the Madonna House Apostolate, located at 2888 Dafoe Rd, Combermere ON K0J 1L0, Canada, combermere@madonnahouse.org
.
Private services will be held with the family at St. Francis of Assisi of Norristown. Mary Ann's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton.
To share your fondest memories of Mary Ann, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
, 610-277-7000.